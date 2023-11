ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thanksgiving is next week, but many families struggle to put food on the table. That’s why the Capital City Rescue Mission packed food boxes and baskets for 220 families on Friday.

Local donors contributed turkeys and all the fixings to make a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The need for donations is more prominent this year than ever before.

After giving families their meals, the rescue mission will also asses other ways they might be able to help.