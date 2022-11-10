QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month in the town of Queensbury, the candy canes shall rise. The annual Candy Cane Lane drive-through holiday celebration returns to the town offices this December.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, the Town of Queensbury offices will host Queensbury fire companies, Santa Claus and a slew of local businesses. Families can make stops for goodies from Cool Beans Coffee Shop and Stewart’s Shops. Attractions also include meetings with Santa Claus, a candy jar contest and more.

The festivities get rolling at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at 742 Bay Road in Queensbury. Visitors are asked to stay in their cars at all times.