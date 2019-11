ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—NYPIRG, every year for the last 34 years puts out their Trouble In Toyland report. The report highlights threats like choking hazards, toxic things like lead and data security flaws in toys we buy our kids.

Some items are to loud and can damage children’s hearing.

Watch for toys that contain small parts, parts that can easily slide down a toilet paper tube. These can be found in stores along with online purchases.

For the full report go to www.toysafetytips.org.