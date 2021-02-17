Ash Wednesday starting Lent a little differently this year

(WSYR) — Ash Wednesday, like so many things this past year, is going to look a little different. NEWS10’s sister station in Syracuse spoke with a local diocese to find out more.

The Diocese of Syracuse will be distributing ashes in a typical European style, by sprinkling the ashes towards the top of the head, instead of the sign of the cross on the forehead. It is face-to-face but with a more nontraditional interaction.

“It will be just simply the bowing of the head and the priest will just put the ashes, and they can move accordingly but there won’t be anything said which will be a bit different than Communion where usually we say the ‘Body of Christ’ or whatever. But this time there won’t be anything said,” explained Bishop Douglass Lucia.

Everyone is required to wear masks. Bishop Lucia encourages everyone to check in with their own parish to see if they are requiring appointments for Ash Wednesday because there are still limits on how many people can be in church at one time.