ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the spirit of giving, the Albany Police Department partnered with Equinox to deliver meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.

Albany police officers, along with dozens of volunteers from Troy and Watervliet Police Departments, helped deliver food from Equinox’s partner restaurants and Price Chopper/Market 32 to families in need.

Nearly 700 volunteers took part in delivering Thanksgiving meals throughout the week.