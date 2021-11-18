Albany Capital Holiday Lights set up at Washington Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the flip of the switch, the holiday season has officially begun in the Capital Region. Santa and his friends helped to turn on the holiday lights at Washington Park, an annual tradition for the past 25 years.

A trolley ride gave Albany residents a sneak peak at what they can expect when the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park officially opens for the season on November 26. Putting on this year’s show didn’t come without its challenges, from finding employees to supply shortages.

“Our lightbulbs shipped last March,” said Lenny Ricchiuti, Executive Director of Albany PAL. “We got them last Wednesday.”

But it all came together just in time for the season.

“The entire park is LED this year. Which is awesome for us. We are happy to see that. It was a 10-year project. It took us 8 years to complete it, so we are very excited about that,” said Ricchiuti.

One hundred six displays have been set up in Washington Park, some never before seen.

“For entertainment purposes, it’s the most dynamic light show,” explained Mona Golub, Vice Presidnent of Public relations for Price Chopper/Market32. “So families come through in their cars, they can enjoy seeing all the different light displays.”

It typically costs $25 per car with the proceeds going to the Albany Police Athletic League. Due to traffic concerns, this will be the final year this holiday display will be located in Washington Park. It’s new location have yet to be determined.

“The number of communities embracing us and inviting us is really heartwarming and it’s reassuring,” said Ricchiuti.

The displays will be shown until January 2.