SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The second annual Chanukah on Jay Celebration will take place on the first night of Chanukah, Sunday, December 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jay Street in Schenectady in front of City Hall. Capital Chabad and more than 20 local Jewish partners will host the community-wide event.

There will be a community-wide grand menorah lighting with Jewish music, dancing, holiday-themed foods, crafts, games, and more. Everyone is invited to attend, as there will be activities for both children and adults alike offered throughout the event.

The first-ever “Shine A Light Creative Arts Gallery” will also be on display for all to partake in. The gallery will focus on the theme of being vibrant and committed to being strong and united to dispel darkness around as anti-Semitic acts continue to rise.

Free on-street parking in nearby parking lots and garages will be available for the event. The most convenient parking will be at 422 Liberty St. and 128 Clinton St.