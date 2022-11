VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State 2022 Holiday Tree made its way to Empire State Plaza on Tuesday. The tree came from the Sorel family in Voorheesville.

Crews spent the day cutting it down and then transporting it to the Plaza. The tree will be lit during the tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 4.

A tree from Queensbury will be the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year. The 82-foot spruce was cut down and transported to Manhattan on November 10.