1000 Islands named top Labor Day travel destination in New York

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On the eve of Labor Day weekend, many are preparing for vacations near and far. Out of all the travel destinations in New York, one in the North Country may see the most traffic: The 1000 Islands region.

The region, located on the St. Lawrence River between New York and Canada, received top honors from AAA. According to AAA, it beat out other top travel destinations in New York like the Adirondacks, the Finger Lakes, the Catskills, and Niagara Falls.

Despite its name, the 1000 Islands is an archipelago of 1,864 islands that stretches for about 50 miles. It has opportunities for boating, sightseeing cruises, fishing, cycling and paddling, hiking, and many dining opportunities.

For those traveling outside of New York, the top travel destinations include beaches on the East Coast. The top travel destination for air travelers this Labor Day is Orlando, Florida, as theme parks are seeing high traffic rates.

AAA also advised travelers of higher gas prices compared to last year. Currently, the national average is $3.18, which is 95 cents higher than last year. The New York average is $3.26, which is 96 cents higher than last year’s Labor Day weekend.

Looking to the future, AAA is encouraging travelers to begin booking holiday travel plans, as availability is already limited. AAA said that with international travel advisories changing daily due to the pandemic, opportunities within the country, Mexico, and the Caribbean are expected to be popular.

Bookings for next year and 2023 are also strong. However, inventory in many popular destinations may be limited according to AAA, so travelers are advised to plan ahead.

For more on COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations, visit AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restriction Map.