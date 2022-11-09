Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a handwritten apology following his remarks about the attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi.

A spokesperson for Speaker confirmed to The Hill that Youngkin sent her a note apologizing for his remarks and that she accepts the apology.

Youngkin made the comment about the attack at a campaign rally, during which he said, “There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California.”

A man broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco late last month apparently searching for the Speaker, who was not home. When he confronted Paul Pelosi, he allegedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” and beat him with a hammer. Paul Pelosi later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and significant injuries to his right arm and hands that he sustained during the incident.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack and political violence, but some Republicans have made light of it or openly mocked it.

Donald Trump Jr. retweeted posts joking about banning hammers and showing a picture of underwear and a hammer with the caption “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”