Former President Trump clashed frequently with the judge overseeing his New York fraud trial as the former president took the witness stand earlier Monday.

Trump’s highly-anticipated testimony grew chaotic, with the judge asking Trump’s attorney to take control of his client. The former president also ticked off his political grievances from the witness stand, to which the judge responded that the court hearing was “not a political rally.”

The trial puts Trump’s long storied career as a real estate mogul and business executive in major jeopardy. At stake are Trump’s business licenses and the potential for him to lose control of some of his most famed properties.

Follow below for live updates from The Hill’s Ella Lee in New York.