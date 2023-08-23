Sidney Powell, an attorney for former President Trump’s 2020 campaign, has agreed to a bond of $100,000 in the Georgia election interference case.

Powell and 18 other defendants — including former President Trump — are accused of plotting to overturn the state’s election results to keep Trump in the White House.

In addition to the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges all the defendants face, Powell faces six other charges. She is among a handful of Trump associates accused of conspiracy to commit election fraud, a violation of a Georgia election law statute. Those charges largely stem from Powell’s alleged involvement in a Coffee County election equipment breach.

Powell is also accused of a series of computer crimes and conspiracy to defraud the state, described as theft of data, because voter data is “property which was under the control of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.”

After the 2020 election, Powell emerged as a key surrogate of Trump’s false election fraud claims, vowing to “release the Kraken” of supposed wrongdoing.

Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond Monday, while attorneys John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro agreed to $100,000 bonds.

Powell and 11 other defendants, including the former president, have not yet turned themselves in at the Fulton County jail. District Attorney Fani Willis (D) said the defendants have until Friday at noon to surrender. Trump said he plans to surrender Thursday.