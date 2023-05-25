House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) warned Thursday that members of his Democratic Caucus will not automatically back a debt ceiling deal cut between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Asked if GOP leaders have miscalculated in assuming that House Democrats will help Republicans pass a Biden-backed bill through the lower chamber, Jeffries didn’t hesitate.

“Yes,” he told reporters.

“It’s a miscalculation to assume that simply any agreement that House Republicans are able to reach will, by definition, trigger a sufficient number of Democratic votes — if that agreement undermines our values.”

It’s highly unlikely that the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress would be in disagreement over a final debt limit agreement, since Jeffries — while not directly involved in the talks — has been updated regularly on the developments.

Still, Jeffries’s remarks send a clear signal that House Democrats should not be considered a rubber stamp for a compromise bill if they deem it to violate core principles, particularly their efforts to protect vulnerable populations from huge cuts to social benefit programs.

