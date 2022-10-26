Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has seen his relationships with several companies terminated this month after making widely condemned antisemitic comments and posts.

In recent podcasts and interviews, Ye has blamed the “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionists” for a series of problems and threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson in unaired portions of an interview earlier this month. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

Following a comment that was broadcast that he would be the “first Latino president,” Ye also told Carlson, “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them. I trust them more than, I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

Multiple firms have severed ties, and star athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have announced they are leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports.

The head of Spotify, however, said in an interview this week that his platform would not be dropping the rapper’s music, despite what he called the “just awful comments.”

Here all the companies we know that have cut ties with Ye:

Adidas

The sneaker and sports apparel company had faced the most pressure to cut ties because of its lucrative partnership with the rapper.

In a recent podcast, he had said, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me.”

Through royalties earned from the sale of Yeezy products, Ye’s stake in the partnership was valued at around $1.5 billion.

When it formally ended the partnership on Tuesday, Adidas said Ye had violated its policies on hate speech and discrimination and that it owns the design rights to Yeezy products.

Forbes estimated that Ye is no longer a billionaire after the deal was axed.

Gap

The clothing retailer said in a statement on Tuesday that it was taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy products from store shelves.

“Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values,” the company said.

CAA

The Creative Artists Agency quietly cut ties with Ye sometime this month.

The leading Hollywood firm represents musicians, athletes and actors.

Balenciaga

The luxury fashion house, which had collaborated with Ye in several areas, ended that relationship last week.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the company said in a statement at the time.

MRC Entertainment

The film and television studio said in a blog post on Monday it would not distribute a recently completed documentary about Ye.

“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” the blog reads. “Lies are an important part of all discrimination, and this one is no different.”

The company actually wrote a lengthy post condemning what it called a rapid new rise of antisemitism. The post was written by MRC Entertainment co-founders Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk, along with Scott Tenley, the studio’s chief business officer.

TJ Maxx

TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, has instructed purchasing teams not to buy Yeezy products going forward.

“At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind,” the company said.

Foot Locker

A spokesperson for the sportswear company told CNN on Tuesday it was pulling Yeezy products from its shelves.