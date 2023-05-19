A top GOP lawmaker negotiating a debt ceiling compromise with the White House on Friday said the talks were on “pause,” suggesting at least a temporary breakdown in the process as the clock ticks towards an imminent default.

Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) emerged from a meeting with White House officials in the Capitol voicing frustration that the sides had not made more progress and accusing the Democrats of being the cause.

“We decided to press pause because it’s just not productive,” Graves told reporters while walking alongside Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), another negotiator. Graves said the White House negotiators are being “unreasonable right now.”

“Until people are willing to have reasonable conversations about how you can actually move forward and do the right thing, then we’re not gonna sit here and talk to ourselves,” he later added. “That’s what’s going on.”

Graves’s comments mark a shift in tone from those delivered a day earlier by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who had expressed optimism that the sides were making progress and an agreement was in reach.

McCarthy has warned that negotiators must come to an agreement on at least the broad parameters of a deal by this weekend if a bill is to have any chance of moving through both the House and Senate by June 1, the earliest date when the Treasury Department has warned of a default.

“We’re not there. We haven’t agreed to anything yet. But I see the path that we could come through,” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday morning. Laying out his preferred timeline, he added that “it’d be important to try to have the agreement, especially in principle, by sometime this weekend.”

Late Thursday, the White House said there had been “steady progress” in debt limit talks. A White House official said President Biden — who is in Japan attending the Group of Seven (G-7) summit — had requested an update on the negotiations.

“The President’s team informed him that steady progress is being made. The President directed his team to continue pressing forward for a bipartisan agreement and made clear the need to protect essential programs for hardworking Americans and the economic progress of the past two years as negotiations head into advanced stages. He remains confident that Congress will take necessary action to avoid default,” the official said in a statement.

Graves’s pessimistic characterization of the negotiations comes as both sides are under heavy pressure from their respective bases to hold firm on their priorities.

For McCarthy and the Republicans, that means demanding that any increase in the debt ceiling be accompanied by steep cuts in federal spending, similar to those included in the GOP debt limit package that passed through the lower chamber last month without any Democratic support.

For Biden and the Democrats, it means resisting those cuts — which would slash social benefits programs championed by the party — and keeping the debt ceiling package as close as possible to the “clean” bill initially demanded by the president.

Adding to the pressure for McCarthy Republicans, however, the conservative House Freedom Caucus on Thursday adopted an official statement that called for “no further discussion” on legislation to raise the debt ceiling until the Senate passes the House GOP bill, which has been labeled “dead on arrival” by Democrats. Caucus Chair Scott Perry (R-Pa.), however, softened that stance shortly after, telling CBS in an interview “We’re not saying you can’t continue to talk, but until they’re willing to tell us what they’re willing to do, it’s hard to come to an agreement.”

On top of that, amid news that talks had paused, former President Trump re-entered the debt limit conversation on Truth Social, urging Republicans not to “fold.”

“REPUBLICANS SHOULD NOT MAKE A DEAL ON THE DEBT CEILING UNLESS THEY GET EVERYTHING THEY WANT (Including the “kitchen sink”). THAT’S THE WAY THE DEMOCRATS HAVE ALWAYS DEALT WITH US. DO NOT FOLD!!!” he wrote.

It’s unclear when the talks will resume. Asked if there would be more in-person meetings this weekend, Graves said he’s “not sure right now.”

Updated at 12:20 p.m.