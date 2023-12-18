An appeals court denied former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s bid to move his Georgia 2020 election racketeering criminal charges to federal court Monday.

In a swift ruling issued just three days after oral arguments on the matter, the three-judge panel ruled that former federal officials — as opposed to current ones — are ineligible to move their charges.

Even if the law governing such transfers, a process known as removal, did extend that far, Meadows cannot leverage the statute because he did not establish he was acting in his official capacity, the judges ruled.

Meadows, who is charged alongside former President Trump and more than a dozen others over accusations they unlawfully attempted to overturn President Biden’s victory in Georgia, attempted to move his charges by arguing he was acting in his capacity as chief of staff.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) opposed the effort.

Although all three judges agreed, the two Democratic appointees on the panel wrote a separate opinion urging Congress to amend the removal statute so it applies to former officials.

Judge Robin Rosenbaum, joined by Judge Nancy Abudu, warned of a hypothetical in which more than a dozen states could try to prosecute top administration officials over policy disagreements. The officials would have no guarantee that a federal court would hear their defenses after leaving office, Rosenbaum noted.

“This nightmare scenario keeps me up at night,” she wrote.

“In my view, not extending the federal-officer removal statute to former officers for prosecutions based on the official actions during the tenure is bad policy, and it represents a potential threat to our republic’s stability,” she continued. “Of course, my role as a judge does not allow me to rewrite laws to fit my view of what’s wise. Rather, I must faithfully interpret the laws as they are written. So today I join the Majority Opinion because it does that.”

Beyond closing a pathway to assert immunity and other federal defenses, the panel’s decision rejects a move that would broaden the jury pool to less-heavily Democratic areas of Georgia and have Meadows’s case overseen by a federal judge.

By moving ahead in state court, the trial is expected to be televised.

The Hill has reached out to Meadows’s attorney and Willis’s office for comment.

This story was updated at 4:18 p.m.