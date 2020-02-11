History on display at the NYS Museum

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Wednesday would be President Lincoln’s 211th birthday and at the New York State Museum, his handwritten preliminary emancipation proclamation is out on display.
The document came into state possession in 1865. In 2012 it went on a statewide tour but now that it’s in its new 600 lbs., oxygen-free case, the museum can have it on display for longer periods of time.
The exhibit is to the right of the museum’s main entrance. It will be on display until March first.
