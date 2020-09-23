Local author looks back at nation’s deportation policy

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local author is shedding new light on national immigration policy that has deported more than 57,000,000 people over the last 140 years. Adam Goodman, who grew up in Saratoga Springs, wrote “The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants.”

Goodman, an assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latino studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago, writes the country’s issues with its immigration policy go far beyond the recent political battles along the border.

Goodman says things haven’t changed much over the years except for one thing. “Deportation is now more punitive than ever before,” said Goodman. “People spend longer times in detention before being removed and it’s also harder to re-enter the United States after someone has been expelled.”

He says the issues remain regardless of who’s in office. “Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and now Donald Trump have all contributed to this deportation apparatus.”

Goodman will be interviewed on-line by Terry Diggory of the Saratoga Immigration Coalition on Thursday September 24 at 7:00pm. The coalition has partnered with Caffe Lena and Northshire Bookstore as part of Saratoga Peace Week.

Viewers can watch the livestream through the events calendar on the Caffe Lena website, through the Caffe Lena YouTube channel or on both Northshire Bookstore’s Facebook pages.

