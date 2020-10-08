Local author discusses new book, “The Deportation Machine”

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many have been critical of the nation’s immigration policy. Images of immigrants flooding the border, arrests and families torn apart have been front page news the last several years.

But Saratoga Springs native Adam Goodman says the country’s immigration policy has included mass deportations fore more than a century. He chronicles that history in his new book, “The Deportation Machine: America’s Long History of Expelling Immigrants.”

Adam Goodman is an assistant professor of history and Latin American and Latino studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and earned a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Goodman spent nearly a decade researching for his book. He discusses what he found with News10’s Tim Lake.

