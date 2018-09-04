Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Activists step up trainings amid Trump deportation threats
Top Stories
6th Annual Saratoga Balloon and BBQ Festival
White House unveils $50 billion Palestinian economic plan
RISSE Together community playground breaks ground
GOP lawmakers create hurdles for citizen ballot initiatives
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Black History Month
Hidden History: Stephen and Harriet Myers Residence
Hidden History: Slave cemetery uncovered in Maryland
Hidden History: Face jugs of Edgefield County
Hidden History: First African-American sheriff since Reconstruction
Hidden History: Indianapolis reverend recalls lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History: Kansas is home to first, all-black settlement west of Mississippi
Hidden History: America’s oldest ballpark was built on Birmingham memories
Hidden History: A.G. Gaston leaves stamp on Birmingham through civil rights movement
Hidden History: Dreamland Barbecue, once almost a mortuary, becomes Alabama’s flavor ambassador
Hidden History: Inside the wreck that could help find last US slave ship
Hidden History: Jesse Owens Museum in Alabama stands as monument to overcoming adversity
Hidden History: One man’s bones tell a story of slavery
Hidden History: The history of Eatonville
Hidden History: ‘Ellis Island’ for African-Americans
Hidden History: New Orleans ship builder integrated staff amid War efforts
Download our news app