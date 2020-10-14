Popular Old Forge fire tower officially closed through December

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Stillwater Fire Tower is officially closed through the fall.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that access to the Stillwater Fire Tower officially closed on October 13.

The Fire Tower is located on the Big Moose Tract Conservation Easement in Herkimer County.

According to the DEC, access to the tower is closed annually from the second Tuesday in October through December 20. This is due to a Recreation Management Plan as the Tower is located on private land.

Additionally, the DEC stated that those individuals that enter this property during the closed period could face prosecution for trespassing.

LATEST STORIES