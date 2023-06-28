GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Women’s Care, an OB/GYN practice with offices in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, is set to permanently close on August 30. In a press release, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Saratoga Hospital said they are working to keep these services in these areas.

“It has been an honor taking care of our patients and their families,” said Diana Sustar, M.D., a physician and partner of Women’s Care. “While closing the practice is a difficult decision, we are heartened that Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and Hudson Headwaters have engaged in critical conversations and planning to ensure our community has access to comprehensive OB/GYN services.”

According to the release, four Women’s Care physicians will be joining existing OB/GYN practices after the closure. Jennifer Bashant, M.D. and Diana Sustar, M.D. will join Women’s Health at Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Glens Falls, Susan Bradford, M.D. and Ali Doyle, M.D. will join the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group for OB/GYN and Midwifery.

“We are appreciative that the leaders of Women’s Care have engaged in thoughtful dialogue with Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, and Hudson Headwaters Health Network to ensure OB/GYN access continues in our community,” said William Borgos, M.D., chief medical officer of Hudson Headwaters.

Women’s Care has offices at 45 Hudson Avenue in Glens Falls and 6 Carpenter Lane in Saratoga Springs. Patients are encouraged to keep any appointments from now until August 30 to talk through transition plans. All patients should expect a letter from the practice in the next week.