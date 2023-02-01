ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The emergency department at Albany Memorial Campus on Northern Boulevard in the city of Albany is closed due to a water main break. Patients in need of emergency care are encouraged to go to another hospital.

In addition, all outpatient procedures scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 are canceled. Patients will need to reschedule their appointment with the proper department.

The main entrance of Albany Memorial will also be closed for the duration of the repair. The medical office building at 63 Shaker Rd. is not impacted and remains open.