Washington County books all online appointments for March 6 vaccination event

Washington County vaccination clinic

UPDATE*** Warren County officials say all available appointments for this weekend’s 65 & Older COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution event have been booked. Continue to follow NEWS10 for additional updates about upcoming vaccination clinics.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those age 65+ can register online for a vaccine distribution event being held for county residents this Saturday, March 6 at 1 p.m. Those who qualify can register online under “Vaccination Events in Washington County” and click on the “REGISTER HERE” link next to the 03/06/2021 65 & Older event.

The county says all open vaccine distribution events hosted by Washington County are by appointment only and registration is live online on their coronavirus site which includes the live registration link. The link is removed when registration is full.

