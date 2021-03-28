Washington County coronavirus update, March 27

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County health officials announced Saturday nine new positive COVID cases have been confirmed and there are 89 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the active cases, two currently require hospital treatment.

The total number of reported coronavirus related deaths in the county is currently at 38.

Officials say a total of 2,192 lab-confirmed cases have recovered.

Washington County Public Health and the Washington County EMS Vaccination Team administered another 391 vaccines earlier at Saturday’s events which were a mix of 1st Dose and 2nd Dose events for all eligible categories under the state’s Phased Distribution Plan.