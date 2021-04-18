Washington County coronavirus update, April 17-18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since Friday, Washington County reported ten new COVID-19 cases, there were fifteen new recoveries of active cases and five active cases are hospitalized. Five of Sunday’s new cases are related to active COVID-19 cases, and the remaining five cases are under investigation and currently identified as “community” cases with unknown origins at this time.

The Public Health Investigations and Contact Tracing efforts are still ongoing for Sunday’s new cases and new cases are continuing to be added.

  • Current Washington County statistics (Saturday & Sunday (today)):
    • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 440 (+ 36)
    • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 86 (- 5)
    • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 2,543 (+ 10)
    • COVID-19 + Recovered: 2,419 (+ 15)
    • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 5 (+ 3)
    • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 38 (No Change)

Washington County Vaccination Update

In a continuing effort, the Public Health and Washington County EMS Vaccination Team administered another 383 shots Saturday.

