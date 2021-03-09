Warren County coronavirus update, March 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 12 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with three additional recoveries.
Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Monday. Health Services staff are monitoring 102 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. One-hundred of these cases involve mild illness.
All of Tuesday’s new cases are said to have stemmed from community exposures including:
Officials say gatherings have led to 11 recent cases and Warren County Health Services is continuing to recommend against indoor gatherings with those from outside your household. Numerous recent cases also appear to stem from workplace exposures as well.
On a brighter note for local restaurateurs, New York State announced Monday that restaurants can open to 75% capacity as of March 19.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 9.7 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,772 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,536 in the community. 211 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,630 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Tuesday, 211 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. Changed in this program are scheduled for later this month, and New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 46 travelers under this program as of Tuesday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.8% and the Capital Region’s rate 2.0% as of Tuesday morning. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- A number of recent public COVID exposure advisories have been issued in connection with cases at local businesses. Details can be found here: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
- New York State’s updated wedding/catered event guidelines, which take effect March 15, can be found here: on.ny.gov/3aSZcc3, while Warren County’s local guidance is posted on the Warren County COVID Hub website here: http://bit.ly/3pUS7M8. Those seeking more information can email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.