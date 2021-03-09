Warren County coronavirus update, March 9

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 12 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with three additional recoveries.

Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Monday. Health Services staff are monitoring 102 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. One-hundred of these cases involve mild illness.

All of Tuesday’s new cases are said to have stemmed from community exposures including:

Lake George Central School reported two cases here.

Abraham Wing School District reported one here.

Officials say gatherings have led to 11 recent cases and Warren County Health Services is continuing to recommend against indoor gatherings with those from outside your household. Numerous recent cases also appear to stem from workplace exposures as well.

On a brighter note for local restaurateurs, New York State announced Monday that restaurants can open to 75% capacity as of March 19.

