Warren County coronavirus update, March 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 14 additional recoveries.
Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Sunday. Health Services staff are monitoring 93 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday and 91 of the cases are said to involve mild illness.
All of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures including one reported at Johnsburg Central School.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 9.3 as of Monday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,760 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,524 in the community. 211 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,627 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five (35) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two (2) at an assisted living facility and five (5) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- As of Monday, 191 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. Changed in this program are scheduled for later this month, and New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 42 travelers under this program as of Monday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.9% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.9% as of Monday morning. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- A number of recent public COVID exposure advisories have been issued in connection with cases at local businesses. Details can be found here: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
- New York State’s updated wedding/catered event guidelines, which take effect March 15, can be found here: on.ny.gov/3aSZcc3, while Warren County’s local guidance is posted on the Warren County COVID Hub website here: http://bit.ly/3pUS7M8. Those seeking more information can email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.