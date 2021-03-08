Warren County coronavirus update, March 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 14 additional recoveries.

Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, unchanged from Sunday. Health Services staff are monitoring 93 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday and 91 of the cases are said to involve mild illness.

All of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures including one reported at Johnsburg Central School.

