Warren County coronavirus update, March 31

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with ten additional recoveries.
Health officials say Six Warren County residents are hospitalized, two more than Tuesday. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 141 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Of these cases, 135 involve mild illness. Five of them involved individuals in the Queensbury Union Free School District.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 14.0 as of Wednesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 3,032 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 225 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,794 in the community. 242 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,851 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five (35) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two (2) at an assisted living facility and five (5) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- As of Wednesday, 292 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.