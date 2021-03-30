Warren County coronavirus update, March 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 27 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 13 additional recoveries.
It has been nearly two months since Warren County had as many new cases reported in a 24-hour period. Officials say this is the highest one-day total since Feb. 4, when 35 cases were documented.
“To see that many new cases in a day at this stage of the pandemic is deeply concerning,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We are seeing another spike and people are not following health protocols. While we all wish this pandemic was over, it is not. We are seeing extensive community spread of COVID, and Warren County residents should take precautions accordingly as we work to get everyone vaccinated.”
Health officials say as of Tuesday, four Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 138 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 134 involve mild illness. All but one of Tuesday’s cases involved members of the community, with one involving someone in a skilled nursing facility.
Four school districts reportedly had new cases as of Tuesday:
- Lake George Central School reported one case.
- Queensbury Central School reported one case.
- Glens Falls City School District and Warrensburg Central School also had additional cases.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 14.4 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 3,019 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 225 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,781 in the community. 237 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,841 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Tuesday, 297 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.