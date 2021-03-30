Warren County coronavirus update, March 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 27 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 13 additional recoveries.

It has been nearly two months since Warren County had as many new cases reported in a 24-hour period. Officials say this is the highest one-day total since Feb. 4, when 35 cases were documented.

“To see that many new cases in a day at this stage of the pandemic is deeply concerning,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We are seeing another spike and people are not following health protocols. While we all wish this pandemic was over, it is not. We are seeing extensive community spread of COVID, and Warren County residents should take precautions accordingly as we work to get everyone vaccinated.”

Health officials say as of Tuesday, four Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 138 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 134 involve mild illness. All but one of Tuesday’s cases involved members of the community, with one involving someone in a skilled nursing facility.

Four school districts reportedly had new cases as of Tuesday:

Lake George Central School reported one case.

Queensbury Central School reported one case.

Glens Falls City School District and Warrensburg Central School also had additional cases.

COVID-19 Data: