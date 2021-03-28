Warren County coronavirus update, March 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported six new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 17 additional recoveries.

Four Warren County residents are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday because of one discharge. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 125 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Of these cases, 121 involve mild illness.

Vaccine Update

New York State’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Aviation Mall is booking appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, with appointments available on April 2 as of early Sunday afternoon. This vaccine requires two shots. Find appointments here.

Warren County Health Services held a joint second-dose clinic Sunday with counterparts from Washington County, where 1,170 Pfizer second doses were to be administered. Thank you to SUNY Adirondack for allowing your county partners to use the college facilities.

Warren County Health Services is awaiting word on this week’s vaccine allotment before planning additional clinics.

In addition, 23,857 Warren County residents, 37.1% of the county’s population which is the highest percentage among counties in the Capital Region and fourth highest in New York State, received their first vaccine doses as of March 27, and 13,770 have been fully vaccinated. Find county-by-county data here.

COVID-19 Data: