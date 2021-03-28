Warren County coronavirus update, March 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported six new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 17 additional recoveries.
Four Warren County residents are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday because of one discharge. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 125 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Of these cases, 121 involve mild illness.
Vaccine Update
New York State’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Aviation Mall is booking appointments for the Pfizer vaccine, with appointments available on April 2 as of early Sunday afternoon. This vaccine requires two shots. Find appointments here.
Warren County Health Services held a joint second-dose clinic Sunday with counterparts from Washington County, where 1,170 Pfizer second doses were to be administered. Thank you to SUNY Adirondack for allowing your county partners to use the college facilities.
Warren County Health Services is awaiting word on this week’s vaccine allotment before planning additional clinics.
In addition, 23,857 Warren County residents, 37.1% of the county’s population which is the highest percentage among counties in the Capital Region and fourth highest in New York State, received their first vaccine doses as of March 27, and 13,770 have been fully vaccinated. Find county-by-county data here.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 11.9 as of Sunday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,985 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 224 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,748 in the community. 232 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,820 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Sunday, 277 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.