Warren County coronavirus update, March 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 12 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with 17 additional recoveries.

Health officials say five Warren County residents are hospitalized, one more than Friday because of one additional admission. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 136 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. 131 of these cases involve mild illness.

The active case number for Warren County has reportedly increased 36% since March 14. There were 304 Warren County residents quarantined/isolated as of Saturday, the first day that number was over 300 since February 17.

Officials say all of Saturday’s new cases involved those in the community. One case involved an individual in the Warrensburg Central School District.

