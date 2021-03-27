Warren County coronavirus update, March 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 12 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with 17 additional recoveries.
Health officials say five Warren County residents are hospitalized, one more than Friday because of one additional admission. All are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 136 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. 131 of these cases involve mild illness.
The active case number for Warren County has reportedly increased 36% since March 14. There were 304 Warren County residents quarantined/isolated as of Saturday, the first day that number was over 300 since February 17.
Officials say all of Saturday’s new cases involved those in the community. One case involved an individual in the Warrensburg Central School District.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 12.6 as of Saturday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,979 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 224 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,742 in the community. 232 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,803 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Saturday, 304 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.