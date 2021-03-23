Warren County coronavirus update, March 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 12 additional recoveries.

Five Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Monday because of one discharge. All are said to be moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 114 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 109 reportedly involve mild illness.

County officials say a new COVID public exposure advisory was issued for WalMart on Route 9 in Queensbury on March 13. More details can be found here.

Vaccine Update

Warren County Health Services has reportedly received 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, and is holding a 250-shot clinic Tuesday that has been filled. An additional clinic will be scheduled for later this week, and publicized when details are finalized. This week’s allotment is said to be from Moderna.

COVID-19 Data: