Warren County coronavirus update, March 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 12 additional recoveries.
Five Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Monday because of one discharge. All are said to be moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 114 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 109 reportedly involve mild illness.
County officials say a new COVID public exposure advisory was issued for WalMart on Route 9 in Queensbury on March 13. More details can be found here.
Vaccine Update
Warren County Health Services has reportedly received 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, and is holding a 250-shot clinic Tuesday that has been filled. An additional clinic will be scheduled for later this week, and publicized when details are finalized. This week’s allotment is said to be from Moderna.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 11.3 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,918 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 224 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,681 in the community. 221 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,764 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Tuesday, 255 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.