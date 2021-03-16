Warren County coronavirus update, March 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with seven additional recoveries.

Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Monday after one discharge. Both are said to be moderately ill, and one who had been critically ill improved to moderate condition.

Health Services staff are currently monitoring 103 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 101 involve mild illness. All seven cases involved those in the community.

Lake George Central School reported one new case here.

Household gatherings where COVID protocols were not followed have reportedly led to numerous recent Warren County COVID cases. With St. Patrick’s Day upcoming, Warren County Health Services continues to advise against gatherings in homes with those from outside your household. If you attend a gathering, Warren County Health Services recommends wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.

Vaccine Update

Of Warren County residents, 20,298 (31.6% of the county’s population, which is reported as the highest percentage among counties in the Capital Region and fourth highest in New York State, have received their first vaccine doses as of March 15, and 10,350 have gotten a second dose. County-by-county data can be found here.

COVID-19 Data/Resources