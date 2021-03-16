Warren County coronavirus update, March 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with seven additional recoveries.
Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Monday after one discharge. Both are said to be moderately ill, and one who had been critically ill improved to moderate condition.
Health Services staff are currently monitoring 103 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 101 involve mild illness. All seven cases involved those in the community.
Lake George Central School reported one new case here.
Household gatherings where COVID protocols were not followed have reportedly led to numerous recent Warren County COVID cases. With St. Patrick’s Day upcoming, Warren County Health Services continues to advise against gatherings in homes with those from outside your household. If you attend a gathering, Warren County Health Services recommends wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.
Vaccine Update
Of Warren County residents, 20,298 (31.6% of the county’s population, which is reported as the highest percentage among counties in the Capital Region and fourth highest in New York State, have received their first vaccine doses as of March 15, and 10,350 have gotten a second dose. County-by-county data can be found here.
COVID-19 Data/Resources
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 9.6 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,839 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 224 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,602 in the community. 216 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,696 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- As of Tuesday, 204 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, but New York made two recent changes to this program. For those who have been fully vaccinated and are two weeks past their last shot, they do not have to quarantine after traveling to non-contiguous states, effective immediately. As of April 1, the quarantine program will no longer be in effect for travel within the U.S., no matter vaccination status. Find details here and here. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 50 travelers under this program as of Tuesday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.7% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.7% as of Tuesday afternoon. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York State’s updated wedding/catered event COVID guidelines take effect Monday, March 15, and details on these changes can be found here. Warren County’s local guidance is posted on the Warren County COVID Hub website here. Those seeking more information can email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.
- New state guidelines for gatherings take effect March 22. Find information on these changes here.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here.
- Find more Warren County data and resources, including public exposure advisories, at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.