Warren County coronavirus update, March 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported nine new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 15 additional recoveries.

Three Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one more than Sunday. Two are said to be moderately ill, and one is critically ill.

Health Services staff are monitoring 103 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. One-hundred of these cases involve mild illness. Eight cases involved those in the community, and one involves a person in a skilled nursing facility.

New cases were also reported among people in the Warrensburg Central School and Queensbury Union Free School districts.

