Warren County coronavirus update, March 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported nine new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 15 additional recoveries.
Three Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one more than Sunday. Two are said to be moderately ill, and one is critically ill.
Health Services staff are monitoring 103 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. One-hundred of these cases involve mild illness. Eight cases involved those in the community, and one involves a person in a skilled nursing facility.
New cases were also reported among people in the Warrensburg Central School and Queensbury Union Free School districts.
COVID-19 Data/Resources
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 10.3 as of Monday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,832 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 224 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,595 in the community. 215 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,689 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Monday, 203 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, but New York made two recent changes to this program. For those who have been fully vaccinated and are two weeks past their last shot, they do not have to quarantine after traveling to non-contiguous states, effective immediately. As of April 1, the quarantine program will no longer be in effect for travel within the U.S., no matter vaccination status. Find details here https://on.ny.gov/2OGAQJO and here: http://on.ny.gov/3qEdban. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 40 travelers under this program as of Monday.
- New York State’s updated wedding/catered event COVID guidelines take effect Monday, March 15, and details on these changes can be found here: on.ny.gov/3aSZcc3. Warren County’s local guidance is posted on the Warren County COVID Hub website here: http://bit.ly/3pUS7M8. Those seeking more information can email weddings@warrencountyny.gov or call 518-761-6580.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.6% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.8% as of Monday afternoon. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New state guidelines for gatherings take effect March 22. Find information on these changes here: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/travel-large-gatherings-and-quarantines.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- Find more Warren County data and resources, including public exposure advisories, at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.