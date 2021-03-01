Warren County coronavirus update, March 1; New vaccine waitlist available for those eligible

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported eight new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with ten recoveries.

One Warren County resident is hospitalized and said to be moderately ill, unchanged from Sunday. One other is moderately ill but not hospitalized.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Ninety of the cases involve mild illness.

All of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Workplace exposures continue to be an issue for the spread of COVID-19, and workers should avoid eating meals or taking breaks together without masks and social distancing.

Abraham Wing School District in Glens Falls reported one case.

Warren County Health Services is waiting for this week’s allotment of 300 vaccine doses. One-hundred doses each for essential workers, those 65-and-over, and those with comorbidities.

COVID-19 Data/Resources:

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 7.9 as of Monday.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,695 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,459 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 2,563 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.

As of Monday, 231 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.

Additionally, residents of Warren and Hamilton counties who are 60 and older can now get on a waiting list for COVID-19 vaccines at local clinics in three different ways.

Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging/NY Connects and Warren County Health Services have reportedly been working with senior citizens since mid-January to help them access the vaccine and advise them of vaccine availability. The process has now expanded with online, email and phone options to sign up for the waiting list, so seniors can sign up to be contacted as vaccine supplies increase.

To sign up online, click here

Emails can be sent to: whofa@warrencountyny.gov

Those without internet access can call (518)-824-8804.

“While we do not operate the vaccine clinics ourselves, we wanted to be a resource for our seniors, especially those that do not have access to the internet,” explained Dee Park, Director of Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging/NY Connects. “This past week, vaccination clinics have become more readily available and we wanted to make our population aware of our waiting lists. When a clinic becomes available, we will reach out to you with the registration information and/or assist you with the registration process.”

To be placed on the list, the following information needs to be provided:

Full name

Date of birth

Telephone number

Physical address

Email address (if you have one)

Medical conditions Listed in Phase 1C, if you are between ages 60-64

“Here, in what we affectionately call “Hometown, USA”, we are going to do everything humanly possible to make this vaccination process as easy as we can for our senior citizens, now that New York State has finally allowed county public health departments to get involved in the vaccination of the seniors who have been most affected by this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We understand this process has been confusing and frustrating at times, and we know improvements were needed. We hope that this helps to provide information quickly, factually and effectively so that we are addressing the needs of our most vulnerable members of our community.“​