Warren County coronavirus update, January 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is reporting an additional death from COVID-19. Th individual was said to be in their early 50s and was a resident of a skilled nursing facility. Warren County has lost 14 residents to COVID-19 since January 8.
“While our country has surpassed 400,000 total deaths, and cases, hospitalizations and deaths have reached record highs, we are saddened to share with you that we continue to mourn the devastating loss of yet another friend and neighbor in our community to COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We continue to ask for and work with our state and regional partners for a rapid response plan for vaccinations close to home to hopefully put an end to these very difficult and troubling losses.”
Warren County Health Services reported 21 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with 36 additional recoveries. Sixteen Warren County residents are currently hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. All 16 are said to be moderately ill, and one other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 303 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. 286 of these cases involve mild illness. The following school districts have reported new cases as well:
- Hadley-Luzerne Central School reported two new cases here.
- Queensbury Union Free School District reported one new case here.
- Glens Falls City School District reported one new case
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 31.0 as of Wednesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,251 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 213 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,025 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 1,921 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 53 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-eight (28) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 20 in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and four (4) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 34 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 14 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- As of Wednesday, 685 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.