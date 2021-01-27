Warren County coronavirus update, January 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County is reporting an additional death from COVID-19. Th individual was said to be in their early 50s and was a resident of a skilled nursing facility. Warren County has lost 14 residents to COVID-19 since January 8.

“While our country has surpassed 400,000 total deaths, and cases, hospitalizations and deaths have reached record highs, we are saddened to share with you that we continue to mourn the devastating loss of yet another friend and neighbor in our community to COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We continue to ask for and work with our state and regional partners for a rapid response plan for vaccinations close to home to hopefully put an end to these very difficult and troubling losses.”

Warren County Health Services reported 21 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with 36 additional recoveries. Sixteen Warren County residents are currently hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. All 16 are said to be moderately ill, and one other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 303 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. 286 of these cases involve mild illness. The following school districts have reported new cases as well:

Hadley-Luzerne Central School reported two new cases here.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported one new case here.

Glens Falls City School District reported one new case

