Warren County coronavirus update, February 8

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services report the death of a Warren County resident to COVID-19. This person was in their 70s, became ill in a skilled nursing facility, and passed away at this facility. Warren County has lost 23 residents to COVID-19 over the past month.

“Today marks another morning that begins with a message of condolences to members of our community as we mourn a friend and neighbor because of COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We recognize that there are visitation restrictions related to the coronavirus and sadly our friends and neighbors grieving their loss may not have been able to be with their loved one while they were ill or when they passed. It is important that as a community we recognize because of social distancing restrictions and safety issues associated with travel, many things that a grieving family would normally do aren’t possible right now. Please know that you are all in our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts.”​

Warren County Health Services reported 15 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 22 additional recoveries.

Health officials say three Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. All three are moderately ill. One other is said to be moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services staff are monitoring 177 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 173 of these cases involve mild illness. All but one of Monday’s new cases stemmed from community exposures, with one occurring in a skilled nursing facility. Three were quarantined before testing positive.

New cases were reported among individuals involved with the Queensbury Union Free School District and Hadley-Luzerne Central School District.

