Warren County coronavirus update, February 28

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with five additional recoveries.

One Warren County resident is reportedly hospitalized and moderately ill, one fewer than Saturday. One other is moderately ill but not hospitalized.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 94 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Ninety-two of the cases involve mild illness. All three of Sunday’s new cases are said to have stemmed from community exposures. No additional school cases have been reported.

A number of recent public COVID exposure advisories have reportedly been issued in connection with cases at local businesses, including one for several COVID cases over a period of several days at Beyond the Sea Restaurant in Bolton Landing.

