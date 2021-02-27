Warren County coronavirus update, February 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 11 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with three additional recoveries.
Health officials say two Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. Both are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill but not hospitalized.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 96 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. 93 of the cases involve mild illness. All of Saturday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.
One new case was reported in the North Warren Central School District.
Warren County Health Services say they have dealt with clusters of cases at several workplaces over the past few weeks.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 9.0 as of Saturday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,684 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,448 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,548 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Saturday, 238 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 30 travelers under this program as of Saturday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 1.8% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.9% as of Saturday morning. Find the full Warren County sports guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.