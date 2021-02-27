Warren County coronavirus update, February 27

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 11 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with three additional recoveries.

Health officials say two Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. Both are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill but not hospitalized.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 96 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. 93 of the cases involve mild illness. All of Saturday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.

One new case was reported in the North Warren Central School District.

Warren County Health Services say they have dealt with clusters of cases at several workplaces over the past few weeks.

COVID-19 Data/Resources: