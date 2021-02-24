Warren County coronavirus update, February 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with nine additional recoveries.
Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Tuesday in light of a discharge. All three are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill but not hospitalized.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Eighty-six of the cases involve mild illness.
All of Wednesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Workplace COVID exposures are said to be the most significant recent issue for COVID control, as Warren County Health Services has had to deal with clusters of cases at several workplaces over the past few weeks.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 8.3 as of Wednesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,650 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,414 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,521 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Wednesday, 198 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 19 travelers under this program as of Wednesday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 2.4% and the Capital Region’s rate 2.0% as of Wednesday morning. Find the full Warren County guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- For additional Warren County data and resources, including any recent public COVID exposure advisories, go to Warren County’s COVID Hub website.