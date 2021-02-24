Warren County coronavirus update, February 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with nine additional recoveries.

Two Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Tuesday in light of a discharge. All three are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill but not hospitalized.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 89 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. Eighty-six of the cases involve mild illness.

All of Wednesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Workplace COVID exposures are said to be the most significant recent issue for COVID control, as Warren County Health Services has had to deal with clusters of cases at several workplaces over the past few weeks.

COVID-19 Data/Resources: