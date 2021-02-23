Warren County coronavirus update, February 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 13 additional recoveries. The last day where the daily new case number was three or fewer was December 13.
Officials say three Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. All three are moderately ill. Three others are moderately ill but not hospitalized.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 82 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Seventy-six of these cases are said to involve mild illness. The last day the active caseload was as low was December 5.
“We have made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community, but we ask that Warren County residents not let their guard down,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please be diligent about wearing masks in public, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance as we continue our vaccination programs to end this pandemic.”
All of Tuesday’s new cases are said to have stemmed from community exposures. Workplace COVID exposures reportedly continue to be the most significant recent issue for COVID control, as Warren County Health Services has dealt with clusters of cases at several workplaces over the past few weeks.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 8.0 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,643 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,407 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,521 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five (35) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 24 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 16 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- Six cases of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID variant have been confirmed among Warren County residents by New York State. This virus variant is considered significantly more contagious and may cause more severe illness as well. New York State continues to test COVID-19 samples for this variant. Cases have been found in Saratoga, Albany and Essex counties as well.
- As of Tuesday, 194 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 23 travelers under this program as of Tuesday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 2.2% and the Capital Region’s rate 2.0% as of Tuesday morning. Find the full Warren County guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.
- Find details on available New York State financial assistance programs for workers here: www.governor.ny.gov/programs/paid-sick-leave-covid-19-impacted-new-yorkers.