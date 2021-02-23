Warren County coronavirus update, February 23

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 13 additional recoveries. The last day where the daily new case number was three or fewer was December 13.

Officials say three Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. All three are moderately ill. Three others are moderately ill but not hospitalized.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 82 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Seventy-six of these cases are said to involve mild illness. The last day the active caseload was as low was December 5.

“We have made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community, but we ask that Warren County residents not let their guard down,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “Please be diligent about wearing masks in public, washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance as we continue our vaccination programs to end this pandemic.”

All of Tuesday’s new cases are said to have stemmed from community exposures. Workplace COVID exposures reportedly continue to be the most significant recent issue for COVID control, as Warren County Health Services has dealt with clusters of cases at several workplaces over the past few weeks.

COVID-19 Data/Resources: