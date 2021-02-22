Warren County coronavirus update, February 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reports that two additional Warren County residents have passed away due to COVID-19 infections. Both had been hospitalized, and lived at home before becoming seriously ill. One was in their 80s and the other in their 90s.

“Sadly, once again as we begin to turn a corner into vaccinations and decreased COVID cases, we are faced with delivering sad news to our community that we have lost two more of our friends, neighbors and loved ones to this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “While new COVID cases continue to decline and vaccine efforts are increasing by the day, please understand that this disease is still present and still deadly. Keep the victims of this health emergency in your thoughts and prayers as we work our hardest to bring the vaccine to our communities so we no longer have to mourn losses to COVID-19.”

Warren County Health Services reported nine new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 18 additional recoveries. Three Warren County residents are hospitalized, two fewer Sunday in light of additional fatalities. All three said to be are moderately ill. Two others are moderately ill but not hospitalized.

Health Services staff are currently monitoring 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Eighty-seven of these cases are said to involve mild illness. The last day the active caseload was as low was December 7.

All of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.

