Warren County coronavirus update, February 22

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reports that two additional Warren County residents have passed away due to COVID-19 infections. Both had been hospitalized, and lived at home before becoming seriously ill. One was in their 80s and the other in their 90s.
“Sadly, once again as we begin to turn a corner into vaccinations and decreased COVID cases, we are faced with delivering sad news to our community that we have lost two more of our friends, neighbors and loved ones to this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “While new COVID cases continue to decline and vaccine efforts are increasing by the day, please understand that this disease is still present and still deadly. Keep the victims of this health emergency in your thoughts and prayers as we work our hardest to bring the vaccine to our communities so we no longer have to mourn losses to COVID-19.”
Warren County Health Services reported nine new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 18 additional recoveries. Three Warren County residents are hospitalized, two fewer Sunday in light of additional fatalities. All three said to be are moderately ill. Two others are moderately ill but not hospitalized.
Health Services staff are currently monitoring 92 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. Eighty-seven of these cases are said to involve mild illness. The last day the active caseload was as low was December 7.
All of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 8.6 as of Monday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,640 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,404 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,508 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 66 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-three (33) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 28 in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and four (4) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 44 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 17 lived at home and five (5) resided in assisted living.
- Six (6) cases of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID variant have been confirmed among Warren County residents by New York State. This virus variant is considered significantly more contagious and may cause more severe illness as well. New York State continues to test COVID-19 samples for this variant. Cases have been found in Saratoga, Albany and Essex counties as well.
- As of Monday, 220 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- New York’s Travel Advisory remains in effect, requiring quarantining and COVID testing upon return to New York if you visit non-contiguous states. New York’s guidelines can be found here: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2020/11/interm_guidance_travel_advisory.pdf and additional Warren County information can be found here: https://bit.ly/3n5zGns. Warren County Public Health is monitoring 22 travelers under this program as of Monday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 2.1% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.9% as of Monday morning. Find the full Warren County guidelines, which include requirements for school districts and sports organizations before they can begin play, at warrencountyny.gov/news/warren-county-higher-risk-sports-guidelines.
- New York New York State has unveiled new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools, which can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For those who need assistance with grief and other emotions brought on by the pandemic, Warren County Community Services has established an online portal of resources that can be found here: http://bit.ly/2LWqtjP.