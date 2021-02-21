Warren County coronavirus update, February 21

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 20 additional recoveries.

Five Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday. Two were discharged and one was admitted Saturday. Four are said to be moderately ill, one is critically ill. Two others are moderately ill but not hospitalized

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 103 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Ninety-six of these cases involve mild illness. The last day the active caseload was as low was December 8.

All of Sunday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.

