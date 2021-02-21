Warren County coronavirus update, February 21

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 20 additional recoveries.
Five Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday. Two were discharged and one was admitted Saturday. Four are said to be moderately ill, one is critically ill. Two others are moderately ill but not hospitalized
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 103 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Ninety-six of these cases involve mild illness. The last day the active caseload was as low was December 8.
All of Sunday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 8.7 as of Sunday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,631 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,395 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,490 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 64 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-three of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 26 in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and four in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 44 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 15 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- Six cases of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID variant have been confirmed among Warren County residents by New York State. This virus variant is considered significantly more contagious and may cause more severe illness as well. New York State continues to test COVID-19 samples for this variant. Cases have been found in Saratoga, Albany and Essex counties as well.
- As of Sunday, 236 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- Warren County Public Health is monitoring 19 travelers under New York’s Travel Advisory program as of Sunday.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 2.1% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.9% as of Sunday afternoon.