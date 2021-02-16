Warren County coronavirus update, February 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 15 additional recoveries.
Health officials say the last day with a daily new case number as low was December 17, when there were six cases reported. Four Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. All four are said to be moderately ill, and one other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 142 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 137 involve mild illness. The last day the active case number in Warren County was this low was December 20.
“We are making great progress in slowing the spread of COVID, but we ask that residents continue to do the right things such as wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and being safe in their workplaces,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “It is important to keep caseloads down as we work to vaccinate 100 percent of our community.”
All of Tuesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Two were quarantined before testing positive. New cases continue to stem from workplace exposures, gatherings and family/household exposures.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 13.1 as of Tuesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,587 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,351 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,407 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 64 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-three of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 26 in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and four in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 44 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 15 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- Six cases of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID variant have been confirmed among Warren County residents by New York State. This virus variant is considered significantly more contagious and may cause more severe illness as well. New York State continues to test COVID-19 samples for this variant. Cases have been found in Saratoga and Essex counties as well.
- As of Tuesday, 359 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- Warren County Public Health is monitoring 25 travelers under New York’s Travel Advisory program as of Tuesday.