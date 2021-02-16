Warren County coronavirus update, February 16

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 15 additional recoveries.

Health officials say the last day with a daily new case number as low was December 17, when there were six cases reported. Four Warren County residents are hospitalized, unchanged from Monday. All four are said to be moderately ill, and one other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 142 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of these cases, 137 involve mild illness. The last day the active case number in Warren County was this low was December 20.

“We are making great progress in slowing the spread of COVID, but we ask that residents continue to do the right things such as wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and being safe in their workplaces,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “It is important to keep caseloads down as we work to vaccinate 100 percent of our community.”

All of Tuesday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Two were quarantined before testing positive. New cases continue to stem from workplace exposures, gatherings and family/household exposures.

