Warren County coronavirus update, February 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 21 additional recoveries.
Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. All four are said to be moderately ill, and one other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 150 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 145 of these cases involve mild illness.
All but one of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures, with one case reported in a skilled nursing facility. Four were quarantined before testing positive. New cases continue to stem from workplace exposures, gatherings and family/household exposures.
One case reportedly involved someone within the Glens Falls City School District.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 15.0 as of Monday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,580 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 223 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,344 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,392 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 64 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-three of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 26 in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and four in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 44 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 15 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- Six cases of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 COVID variant have been confirmed among Warren County residents by New York State. This virus variant is considered significantly more contagious and may cause more severe illness as well. New York State continues to test COVID-19 samples for this variant. Cases have been found in Saratoga and Essex counties as well.
- As of Monday, 381 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- Warren County Public Health is monitoring 24 travelers under New York’s Travel Advisory program as of Monday.