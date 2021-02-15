Warren County coronavirus update, February 15

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 21 additional recoveries.

Four Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. All four are said to be moderately ill, and one other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 150 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 145 of these cases involve mild illness.

All but one of Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures, with one case reported in a skilled nursing facility. Four were quarantined before testing positive. New cases continue to stem from workplace exposures, gatherings and family/household exposures.

One case reportedly involved someone within the Glens Falls City School District.

