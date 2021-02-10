Warren County coronavirus update, February 10

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 18 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with nine additional recoveries.

Health officials say three Warren County residents are hospitalized, one more than Tuesday. All three are said to be moderately ill, and three others are moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 184 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. 178 of these cases involve mild illness.

Officials say all of Wednesday’s new cases stemmed from community exposures. Three were quarantined before testing positive. Cases continue to stem from workplace exposures and family/household exposures and gatherings.

Warren County Health Services is reportedly performing contact tracing for two Super Bowl gatherings where there were apparent COVID-19 exposures, one of which was hosted by an individual who would have been considered infectious at the time of the party. Quarantines are being arranged. Warren County Health Services strongly urges residents to avoid gatherings in other people’s homes at this stage of the pandemic.

Two school districts also had new cases:

Queensbury Union Free School District reported one new case here.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School had two new cases.

Vaccine Update:

Pharmacy vaccine supplies have been designated specifically for seniors, but please note that vaccine doses continue to be in short supply. Warren County Health Services has been informed that the following pharmacies in the region are or will be receiving vaccine – Kinney Drugs in Queensbury; Stone’s Pharmacy in Lake Luzerne; Rite Aid in Glens Falls; Walgreens stores in Kingsbury, Hudson Falls and Saratoga Springs and Market 32 stores in Wilton and Clifton Park. Please check pharmacy websites or find information as to their supplies by calling pharmacy locations.

People with certain comorbidities will become eligible for vaccination starting February 15th. New York State distributed preliminary guidelines are available here. Warren County Health Services is working with partner agencies to determine how to distribute any additional doses that may be received for this purpose, but initial supplies for this population are expected to be limited.

Warren County Health Services is expecting to receive 100 doses this week for first dose administration, with instructions from New York State as to which essential worker populations can receive them under Phase 1B. Clinics will be arranged through employers.

72 first doses and 247 second doses were administered Tuesday. At least 11,213 total doses (first and second doses combined) have been administered in Warren County by Warren County Health Services, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Glens Falls Hospital staff and pharmacies within Warren County as of Tuesday morning. Please note this number includes doses administered in Warren County, not just to Warren County residents.

COVID-19 Data/Resources: