Warren County coronavirus update, February 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services is reporting two additional COVID-19 fatalities involving Warren County residents as of Monday morning.
Health officials say one died at a skilled nursing facility, the other in the hospital. Both had been residents of skilled nursing facilities before they became ill. One was in their 60s, and the other in their 80s.
“Words do not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that we feel for the passing of two more of our Warren County residents to this terrible pandemic. Their families are in our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “This recent spate of COVID-19 deaths involving our senior citizens underscores the need to make sure we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to get vaccine programs moving as quickly as possible.”
Eighteen Warren County residents died from COVID-19 in January. Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 31 additional recoveries.
Ten Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday. All ten are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 233 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 222 of these cases involve mild illness.
Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Six of the 13 new cases had been quarantined for documented exposures before they tested positive.
COVID-19 Data/Resources:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 22.1 as of Monday.
- Warren County’s COVID rolling 7-day test positivity rate was 4.1%, compared to 5.0% in the Capital Region and 5.2% statewide.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,347 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 219 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 2,115 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 2,083 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 57 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 22 in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and four in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 38 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 14 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Monday, 504 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.