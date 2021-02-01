Warren County coronavirus update, February 1

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services is reporting two additional COVID-19 fatalities involving Warren County residents as of Monday morning.

Health officials say one died at a skilled nursing facility, the other in the hospital. Both had been residents of skilled nursing facilities before they became ill. One was in their 60s, and the other in their 80s.

“Words do not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that we feel for the passing of two more of our Warren County residents to this terrible pandemic. Their families are in our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “This recent spate of COVID-19 deaths involving our senior citizens underscores the need to make sure we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to get vaccine programs moving as quickly as possible.”

Eighteen Warren County residents died from COVID-19 in January. Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 31 additional recoveries.

Ten Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, two fewer than Sunday. All ten are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 233 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 222 of these cases involve mild illness.

Monday’s new cases reportedly stemmed from community exposures. Six of the 13 new cases had been quarantined for documented exposures before they tested positive.

