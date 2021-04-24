Warren County coronavirus update, April 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported six new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with 11 additional recoveries.
Six Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. All six are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 113 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Of these cases, 106 involve mild illness.
Vaccine Update:
- 32,027 Warren County residents (49.8% of the county’s population, 9th highest in New York State) received their first vaccine doses as of April 23
- 25,613 have been fully vaccinated
- 39.6% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 30.2%.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 9.9 as of Saturday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 3,308 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 227 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 3,068 in the community. 281 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 3,153 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March 2020 when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 68 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 26 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 18 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Saturday, 234 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
- Warren County’s metrics for “higher risk” sports require Warren County’s and/or the Capital Region’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity to be 4% or below. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 2.3% and the Capital Region’s rate 1.9% as of Saturday morning.