Warren County coronavirus update, April 24

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported six new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with 11 additional recoveries.

Six Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Friday. All six are said to be moderately ill. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Health Services staff are monitoring 113 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Of these cases, 106 involve mild illness.

Vaccine Update:

32,027 Warren County residents (49.8% of the county’s population, 9th highest in New York State) received their first vaccine doses as of April 23

25,613 have been fully vaccinated

39.6% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 30.2%.

COVID-19 Data: