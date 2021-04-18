Warren County coronavirus update, April 18

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported eight new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with seven additional recoveries.

Health officials say seven Warren County residents are hospitalized, one more than Saturday in light of one additional admission. One is critically ill and six are moderately ill. Health Services staff are monitoring 107 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Of these cases, 100 involve mild illness.

Three were reported among individuals in school districts — one each in the Queensbury Union Free School District, Glens Falls City School District and Warrensburg Central School District. To date, just eight of Warren County’s 23,941 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County’s COVID public exposure list for businesses was updated Saturday to include possible exposures at Moe’s Southwest Grill in Queensbury.

Vaccine Update:

Those 16 and up are able to seek a shot at any vaccine clinic with Pfizer vaccine in New York, including Warren County clinics, pharmacies and NY State mass vaccination sites, such as the one at Aviation Mall in Queensbury, when appointments are available. Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those under 18, and this group will need parental or guardian permission for vaccination. Parents/guardians can also coordinate with their child’s pediatrician office.

As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has expanded, Warren County has created a new registry for residents of any age who would like to learn of vaccination opportunities as they occur. This registry can be accessed through the County’s website.

Our region’s COVID-19 vaccination hub at Albany Medical Center has unveiled a new regional registration portal that will alert Warren County residents to vaccination opportunities in the region. This registry will allow our county residents to learn of open clinics elsewhere in the Capital Region. This is separate from our Warren County registry, and may lead to vaccination opportunities elsewhere in the region. Find the link to sign up here.

Those who are homebound and would like to arrange an in-home vaccination should have their physician contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 to schedule a visit.

The U.S. Veterans Administration is administering vaccines for veterans of all ages at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center. Find more information here.

As more people are vaccinated, questions have arisen among those who have been fully vaccinated as to what COVID-related guidance they are still required to follow. Those who have been fully vaccinated and are two weeks past their vaccination will not be required to quarantine after a COVID exposure under certain circumstances. The CDC has released guidance on this issue, linked here.

For guidance on gatherings involving those who have been vaccinated, click here.

30,449 Warren County residents (47.4% of the county’s population, tied for 9th highest in New York State) received their first vaccine doses as of April 17, and 23,941 have been fully vaccinated. 37.3% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 27.6%. Find county-by-county data here.

COVID-19 Data: